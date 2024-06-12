Coach Dan Malesela sends stern warning to South African football club owners after being pushed out of his Baroka FC job - ‘Be aware of your so-called loyal servants’
The 58-year-old recently had a public fallout with Bakgaga, who are currently competing in the Premier Soccer League promotion play-offs.
- Baroka put Malesela on ‘special leave’
- Chairman reveals investigations being done
- The coach warns about ‘chancers’ lying