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Club chairman weighs in on Thapelo Dhludhlu's alleged staged kidnapping saga and police probe – ‘If you don’t do anything others will follow into the same trap’
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Sello breaks silence on Dhludhlu scandal
The South African football fraternity was left in shock last month when reports emerged that Thapelo Dhludhlu had allegedly been kidnapped in eMalahleni, with a ransom demand of R50,000 sent to his family.
However, the narrative shifted dramatically when the 21-year-old returned home unharmed, leading the South African Police Service [SAPS] to suggest the entire ordeal may have been a fabricated stunt linked to the player's personal financial struggles.
Speaking at the launch of the Mafori Cup at the Ranch Resort, Gallants chairman Abram Sello confirmed the club's firm stance on the matter.
"Yes, it is [a lesson] because now if you don’t do anything about it, the others will follow into the same trap," Sello said, as reported by FARPost.
"We have to be very strict, like a parent, to work on this child, and we are in an internal rehabilitation system with him.
"We have suspended him so that we can give the police a chance to investigate."
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Internal rehabilitation and monitoring
The club is not merely distancing itself from the player but is instead attempting to provide a support structure to help him navigate his current legal and personal crisis.
While the police continue their probe into the alleged R50,000 ransom demand and the suspicious circumstances of his return, Gallants are maintaining a watchful eye on the midfielder's daily activities to ensure he stays on the right path.
"Now it’s internal where we sit down with him and make sure that we monitor him daily," added Sello.
The chairman emphasised that the club’s approach is designed to be corrective rather than purely punitive, acknowledging that the player needs guidance as much as he needs discipline to avoid a repeat of such a high-profile error of judgement.
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Collaboration with family and authorities
Sello revealed that the club has been in constant communication with the player's family to provide a united front during this difficult period.
Understanding the complexities of the situation, which reportedly involves debts to various individuals, the chairman believes a collective effort is required to rehabilitate the former Sekhukhune United man effectively.
"So far he is coming along very well.
"Yesterday [Monday], I spoke to his mother.
"We understand, we can’t do it alone, we need the parents, the nation and the law enforcement.
"We also have to be careful in terms of the peer grouping, in terms of how our players live.
"The type of friends that they chose, that is very much important," Sello declared.
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Future of the Gallants midfielder
Despite the gravity of the police investigation and the public condemnation from figures such as Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, Sello remains hopeful that Dhludhlu can salvage his career.
The chairman noted that the player has been cooperative with the club's internal processes and that they are waiting for the final results of the SAPS investigation before making a final decision on his future.
"But I think he is aware that we are on it now, and we will tell you the results as they come.
"I can’t say much now, but he is very cooperative as well, and I believe in him.
"It’s someone that we know very well, and it’s just an error of activity that has happened along the way, but he will be fine," Sello concluded.
For now, Dhludhlu remains sidelined as both the law and the club work to uncover the full truth behind the incident.
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