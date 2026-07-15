Club chairman weighs in on Thapelo Dhludhlu's alleged staged kidnapping saga and police probe – ‘If you don’t do anything others will follow into the same trap’

The South African football fraternity was left in shock last month when reports emerged that Thapelo Dhludhlu had allegedly been kidnapped in eMalahleni, with a ransom demand of R50,000 sent to his family.

However, the narrative shifted dramatically when the 21-year-old returned home unharmed, leading the South African Police Service [SAPS] to suggest the entire ordeal may have been a fabricated stunt linked to the player's personal financial struggles.

Speaking at the launch of the Mafori Cup at the Ranch Resort, Gallants chairman Abram Sello confirmed the club's firm stance on the matter.

"Yes, it is [a lesson] because now if you don’t do anything about it, the others will follow into the same trap," Sello said, as reported by FARPost.

"We have to be very strict, like a parent, to work on this child, and we are in an internal rehabilitation system with him.

"We have suspended him so that we can give the police a chance to investigate."