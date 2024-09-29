Shandre Campbell, South Africa Under-20, September 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Club Brugge, Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns starlets score as South Africa edge closer to securing Afcon spot after huge win in Mozambique

South Africa U20S. CampbellPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCClub Bruges

Amajita hammered a hapless Lesotho side in their second Group C match at the Cosafa Under-20 Championships at Campo da ABB on Sunday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • South Africa U20 beat Lesotho 6-0
  • It was a follow-up to the 5-0 win over Malawi
  • They are now close to qualify for Afcon

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Article continues below