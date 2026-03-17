Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna headline USMNT's March squad; Yunus Musah, Noahkai Banks miss out vs. Belgium, Portugal

The squad is generally headlined by the team's heavy hitters, with only two players, Chris Brady and Roman Celentano, entering camp without a cap. Stars like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun are all in the team, as is Gio Reyna, who returns after standing out during his USMNT return in the fall. Antonee Robinson is also back in the team as he seeks his first cap since 2024 after missing all of the USMNT's 2025 schedule with injury issues.

Among the notable absentees are Tyler Adams and Haji Wright, both of whom have suffered knocks in recent weeks, while Diego Luna has also been left out after only just returning from an injury to start the MLS season. Sergino Dest, meanwhile, remains out after suffering a hamstring injury with PSV. Yunus Musah, Jack McGlynn and Alejandro Zendejas are among the other notable absentees, as is Noahkai Banks, who is reportedly still mulling over opportunities to represent both the USMNT and Germany.