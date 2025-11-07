Getty Images
Christian Pulisic in 'good condition' as AC Milan top scorer star ready for return after suffering injury on USMNT duty
Milan's October injury woes
Pulisic was sidelined in October after suffering a hamstring injury during a friendly against Australia while on international duty with the United States national team. The setback left Milan frustrated, as the club believe USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino took an unnecessary risk by fielding Pulisic despite him carrying a minor ankle knock before the game.
Milan officials are reportedly unhappy with how the situation was handled, given Pulisic’s importance to their attacking setup. His absence came at a difficult time for the Rossoneri, who were already coping with the injury of key midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The club considers Pulisic’s return a major boost to their offensive options, as the American plays a vital role in both creativity and goal contributions.
To avoid further complications, Milan reached an agreement with both the USMNT and the France national team to exclude Pulisic and Rabiot from upcoming international call-ups.
Allegri's confirmations
In a pre-match press conference, Allegri confirmed that Pulisic has completed his rehabilitation and returned to full team training. He said, “He has trained twice with the team, he is physically fit and already in good shape because he has a physique that doesn't need a lot of work.”
However, Allegri did not specify how many minutes Pulisic will be able to play when Milan face Parma tomorrow, saying, “I don’t know how many minutes he’s got.”
Pulisic's impressive start to the season
Pulisic joined Milan from Chelsea in 2023, shortly after winning the Champions League with the London club. Since his arrival, he has become one of Milan’s most influential players, scoring 38 goals in 108 appearances across all competitions. Pulisic’s versatility, creativity and intelligence on the ball have made him an integral part of Allegri’s system this season.
Usually deployed as a second striker behind Santiago Gimenez, Pulisic plays a crucial role in linking the midfield with the attack. His movement between the lines allows Milan to transition quickly and exploit spaces in the opposition’s defence. He possesses exceptional dribbling ability, capable of beating defenders with ease, as seen in his stunning run past a Napoli defender before setting up Alexis Saelemaekers earlier this season.
Beyond his technical flair, Pulisic has also shown remarkable vision, consistently spotting teammates in pockets of space and creating scoring opportunities with precise passing. His quick decision making in tight spaces has often helped dismantle organised defences. Moreover, his work rate off the ball has been vital to Milan’s overall structure, as he frequently tracks back to assist the midfield and full backs, helping the team maintain balance during defensive transitions. Pulisic’s blend of creativity, discipline and tactical awareness has made him indispensable under Allegri, serving as a key link between midfield and attack while adding both intelligence and energy to Milan’s play.
Milan legend and former midfielder Marcel Desailly believes that if Pulisic can stay injury free, he has the potential to become a great leader at the club. Desailly said: “I was very happy to see him coming to Milan. Last year, he had a decent season on and off. Unfortunately, he gets injured and he doesn't have that consistency that we are expecting of a leader of your animation, your offensive animation for the team. But he has a talent. He has an amazing talent. He is part of the player that you expect him to lead that animation.”
Milan's upcoming challenge
Milan will travel to the Enzo Tardini on Saturday to face Parma, aiming to secure all three points and close the gap on league leaders Napoli.
