This season, armed with a year of experience, a Serie A title and a Coppa Italia in the trophy cabinet, and after a transfer window that brought in major signings such as Stones, Spence and Jones, three England internationals, and gives Inter practically two extremely strong squads that are almost at the same level, like PSG and Bayern Munich, the spotlight will fall squarely on the standout matches, starting with Napoli and continuing against Real Madrid and Roma, and on the elite Champions League clashes: Inter will have to manage the two competitions well, with the minimum objective of the Champions League quarter-finals, after going out in the round of 32 against Norway's Bodo, as well as retaining the Serie A title, which also means getting past Juventus and AC Milan,