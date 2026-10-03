Inter manager Cristian Chivu revealed an unusually personal side, speaking more about his emotional state and his work as a coach than the events he is involved in on the pitch.
Former defender turned coach, he reflected on many parts of his life, first as a player, then as a coach of young boys, and now as manager of a club like Inter, sharing anecdotes and curiosities while underlining the way he experiences football and life as a whole.
He spoke to Futnet, the sportech company that integrates independent professional assessment, technical reporting, scientific validation and, from November, direct access by clubs. Through Futnet, Chivu has offered 200 free assessments to young people using the new platform to be "observed" and assessed by professionals including Walter Sabatini, Christian Brocchi, Walter Zenga, Giorgio Perinetti and Dario Marcolin. And Chivu is the first member of the Honor Wall, which supports the search for talent in Italy.