Inter can't afford another slip-up. They must win to keep their hopes of reaching the Champions League round of 16 by the end of the league phase alive. Shakhtar Donetsk arrive at San Siro having started the competition much better than Inter, and they're keen to maintain their form.
Speaking first to Sky Sport and then at a press conference, Inter manager Cristian Chivu explained how he has prepared for the match, what he plans to change and how he hopes to improve the European form of a team doing very well in Italy.