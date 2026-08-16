Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue and squad news
Match information
Game:
Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates
Date:
16/08/26
Kick-off time:
15:00 SAST
Venue:
Kings Park Stadium, Durban.
How to watch Chippa vs Pirates - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App
SuperSport TV Channel 202
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
Chippa United squad news
Brandon Truter is expected to stay with the XI that has produced Chippa's undefeated start to the season.
Nigeria international Stanley Nwabali is back in goal after a five month hiatus and new captain Goodman Mosele will be motivated against his old employers.
Another new recruit Imraan Jones is settling in nicely at left-back and Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga is always a threat upfront.
Chippa United Possible XI: Nwabali, Peters, Makara, Mthethwa, Jones, Mosele, Seabi, Tshobeni, Carrim, Tshabalala, Eva Nga.
Orlando Pirates squad news
Ouaddou has plenty of injury concerns with the Bafana duo of Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha both out for an extended period.
Sihle Nduli was forced off after a horror tackle from AmaZulu's Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya and Tshepang Moremi also picked up a knock in the same match and is a doubt.
But the main selection talking point is whether Bucs fans will get to see their new Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen in action at some point in this fixture.
Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Seema, Sibisi, Ndaba, Dansin, Mthiyane, Kgositsile, Maswanganyi, Appollis, Mbuthuma.
- Backpage
Head-to-head and recent form
Chippa's campaign has got off to a solid start with draws against Golden Arrows (0-0) on the opening day and Richards Bay (1-1) in their mid-week encounter.
Chippa United: D D L L D
Pirates opened their league title defence with a regulation 2-0 win over newly promoted Milford FC but followed that up with a disappointing draw with AmaZulu in mid-week.
Orlando Pirates:D W W L W
The history of this fixture is heavily weighted towards Pirates. Out of 28 matches across all competitions Pirates have won 21 times, with three draws and Chippa emerging victorious four times.
Most recent head to head:
Date
Score
Competition
25/11/25
Pirates 2-0 Chippa
PSL
31/08/25
Chippa 0-3 Pirates
PSL
- Backpagepix
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