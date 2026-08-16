Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue and squad news

Brandon Truter is expected to stay with the XI that has produced Chippa's undefeated start to the season.

Nigeria international Stanley Nwabali is back in goal after a five month hiatus and new captain Goodman Mosele will be motivated against his old employers.

Another new recruit Imraan Jones is settling in nicely at left-back and Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga is always a threat upfront.

Chippa United Possible XI: Nwabali, Peters, Makara, Mthethwa, Jones, Mosele, Seabi, Tshobeni, Carrim, Tshabalala, Eva Nga.







