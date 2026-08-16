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Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue and squad news

Orlando Pirates
A. Ouaddou
P. Maswanganyi
D. Hotto
N. Rapoo
M. Mmolai
S. Pedersen

GOAL brings you all the available details on the Premier Soccer League game between the Chilli Boys and the Buccaneers and the Citizens at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban. Abdeslam Ouaddou's men could go top of the table with a convincing win against Brandon Truter's side.

  • Kings Park Stadium, Durban

    Match information

    Game:

    Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates

    Date:

    16/08/26

    Kick-off time:

    15:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Kings Park Stadium, Durban.

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  • How to watch Chippa vs Pirates - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SuperSport App

    SuperSport TV Channel 202


    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.


  • Chippa United squad news

    Brandon Truter is expected to stay with the XI that has produced Chippa's undefeated start to the season.

    Nigeria international Stanley Nwabali is back in goal after a five month hiatus and new captain Goodman Mosele will be motivated against his old employers.

    Another new recruit Imraan Jones is settling in nicely at left-back and Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga is always a threat upfront.

    Chippa United Possible XI: Nwabali, Peters, Makara, Mthethwa, Jones, Mosele, Seabi, Tshobeni, Carrim, Tshabalala, Eva Nga.



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  • Orlando Pirates squad news

    Ouaddou has plenty of injury concerns with the Bafana duo of Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha both out for an extended period.

    Sihle Nduli was forced off after a horror tackle from AmaZulu's Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya and Tshepang Moremi also picked up a knock in the same match and is a doubt.

    But the main selection talking point is whether Bucs fans will get to see their new Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen in action at some point in this fixture.

    Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Seema, Sibisi, Ndaba, Dansin, Mthiyane, Kgositsile, Maswanganyi, Appollis, Mbuthuma.



  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Sirgio Kammies, Orlando Pirates vs Chippa UnitedBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Chippa's campaign has got off to a solid start with draws against Golden Arrows (0-0) on the opening day and Richards Bay (1-1) in their mid-week encounter.

    Chippa United: D D L L D

    Pirates opened their league title defence with a regulation 2-0 win over newly promoted Milford FC but followed that up with a disappointing draw with AmaZulu in mid-week.

    Orlando Pirates:D W W L W

    The history of this fixture is heavily weighted towards Pirates. Out of 28 matches across all competitions Pirates have won 21 times, with three draws and Chippa emerging victorious four times.

    Most recent head to head:

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    25/11/25

    Pirates 2-0 Chippa

    PSL

    31/08/25

    Chippa 0-3 Pirates

    PSL


  • Oswin Appollis, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Camren Dansin Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Dive deeper

Premier Soccer League
Chippa United crest
Chippa United
CHI
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP