Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Glamour Boys' Premier Soccer League date with the Chilli Boys this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs players opted to play their PSL game against Chippa United in honour of their former defender Luke Fleurs who was killed on Wednesday night in a hijacking incident.

The 24-year-old joined the team on October 2023 and according to the club's Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr., he could have made his debut on Saturday.

Amakhosi are still hoping to defy the odds and qualify for the 2024/25 Caf Champions League despite their inconsistencies.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL provides all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chiefs and Chippa, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.