Stanley Nwabali of Chippa UnitedBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Chippa United's 'worst nightmare' over but former Kaizer Chiefs transfer target and Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali 'still harbours ambitions to progress'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsS. NwabiliChippa UnitedOrlando Pirates vs Chippa UnitedOrlando Pirates

The 28-year-old custodian looked almost certain to leave the Chilli Boys following massive interest in his services after his Afcon heroics.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Nwabali was hot property in the market
  • But he remains at Chippa United
  • His coach is now a relieved man
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
Article continues below