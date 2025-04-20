Chippa United's Sinoxolo Kwayiba has been warned against joining Orlando Pirates - 'If I were him, I would perhaps demand more money at Chilli Boys rather than risk sitting on the bench elsewhere'
The Chilli Boys' talisman has been cautioned that a move to a bigger club like Bucs could have a detrimental effect on his career.
- Kwayiba linked with Bucs
- Warned against moving to bigger clubs
- Told to remain at Chippa for a season
