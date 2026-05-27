Chippa United's one match relegation saviour Brandon Truter on his future with the club - 'You see the lack of identity, you see the lack of structure'

Following the departure of Vusumuzi Vilakazi just days before the season finale, Brandon Truter was tasked with a high-stakes rescue mission.

After a solitary Sammy Seabi goal at Moses Mabhida Stadium secured the three points needed to avoid the drop, the head coach has confirmed that his stay in Gqeberha will extend well beyond his initial emergency appointment.

Speaking on his discussions with the club's hierarchy, Truter clarified that he was always looking toward the horizon rather than just the immediate threat of relegation.

"Yeah, it was a lengthy discussion with the club. Of course, the discussion was about next season and the start of the next season.

"It’s no use coming in for one game. So, we had the contracts, yes, we did agree that next season we will start again with the pre-season," the coach explained, as reported by iDiski Times.



