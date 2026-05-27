Chippa United's one match relegation saviour Brandon Truter on his future with the club - 'You see the lack of identity, you see the lack of structure'
- Backpage
Truter confirms long-term commitment
Following the departure of Vusumuzi Vilakazi just days before the season finale, Brandon Truter was tasked with a high-stakes rescue mission.
After a solitary Sammy Seabi goal at Moses Mabhida Stadium secured the three points needed to avoid the drop, the head coach has confirmed that his stay in Gqeberha will extend well beyond his initial emergency appointment.
Speaking on his discussions with the club's hierarchy, Truter clarified that he was always looking toward the horizon rather than just the immediate threat of relegation.
"Yeah, it was a lengthy discussion with the club. Of course, the discussion was about next season and the start of the next season.
"It’s no use coming in for one game. So, we had the contracts, yes, we did agree that next season we will start again with the pre-season," the coach explained, as reported by iDiski Times.
- BackpagePix
Addressing the lack of identity
While the mission was accomplished on the pitch, Truter was vocal about the systemic issues that have plagued Chippa United.
The club has gained a reputation for a high turnover of technical staff, a trend Truter believes has stripped the team of its footballing soul.
He pointed out that the constant chopping and changing of leadership has left the squad in a state of tactical confusion.
"Yeah, so coming in, it’s the principles, the culture, the identity of the club that we need to settle on, that we need to grow as well. I think with a lot of changes of coaches over the years…
"And if you look at previous games, you see the lack of identity, you see the lack of structure," Truter remarked candidly.
- Backpagepix
The impact of coaching instability
The Chilli Boys have become synonymous with managerial volatility in South African football, often employing multiple coaches within a single campaign.
Truter noted that this approach creates a disjointed playing staff, as each new arrival attempts to impose their own specific methods on the players without any long-term continuity.
Truter elaborated on how this takes a toll on the squad, saying:
"If there are five to six coaches during the season, everybody comes in with the idea how football should be played, how the team should play and it’s a lot of attachment to the players."
The coach is now determined to break this cycle and establish a definitive way of playing that can survive the pressures of the Betway Premiership.
- Backpage
Planning for a gruelling pre-season
With safety secured, the focus shifts to a pre-season that Truter insists must be handled with care.
The coach raised concerns about the welfare of his players, who have faced a relentless schedule without the standard breaks afforded to other teams.
Ensuring the squad is fresh for the August restart is now the primary objective for the technical team.
"And then, of course, it was one of the teams that didn’t go on break when the teams went to break in the mid-season.
"So, we have to be mindful with the league starting so early in August, we have to be mindful that we don’t suffer of burnout, we don’t suffer of homesickness, because ultimately it’s human beings.
"We are still going back to our camp, spend a few days in training and assessing.
"But just simply we need to see what we can do and plan the pre-season as well, so it’s a lot of work," Truter concluded.