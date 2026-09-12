Chippa United 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'PSL approving this pitch to piss off Downs; Miguel Cardoso is gonna do something no other coach has ever done; What has Mothobi Mvala done to the coach?'

Chippa United once again settled for a share of the spoils, their fifth draw of the season, against Mamelodi Sundowns after the sides played out a 1-1 draw at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Chilli Boys pulled out all the stops to contain the Brazilians, who dominated possession with 60% as the two sides remained deadlocked.

The sides went into the half-time break level at 0-0.

The second half finally burst into life in the closing stages, with Sirgio Kammies breaking the deadlock in the 78th minute to put the Chilli Boys within touching distance of victory.









Stanley Nwabali then stood tall between the posts as the home side looked set to hold on for maximum points. However, Antonio van Wyk had other ideas, finding the equaliser with just a minute remaining of added time to rescue a point for the visitors.









Here, GOAL takes a look at the fans’ reactions to the late drama and the draw.



