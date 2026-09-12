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Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns & Justice Figuareido Chippa United.Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Chippa United 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'PSL approving this pitch to piss off Downs; Miguel Cardoso is gonna do something no other coach has ever done; What has Mothobi Mvala done to the coach?'

Premier Soccer League
Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Chippa United
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Al Ahli
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
MTN 8 Cup
S. Kammies
A. Van Wyk

The Chilli Boys came agonisingly close to ending their winless run, only to be denied victory by a late equaliser against the Betway Premiership log leaders at KuGompo City. The Eastern Cape outfit looked set to claim a much-needed three points in front of a packed crowd, but the visitors struck in the dying moments to snatch a share of the spoils.

Chippa United once again settled for a share of the spoils, their fifth draw of the season, against Mamelodi Sundowns after the sides played out a 1-1 draw at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Chilli Boys pulled out all the stops to contain the Brazilians, who dominated possession with 60% as the two sides remained deadlocked.

The sides went into the half-time break level at 0-0.

The second half finally burst into life in the closing stages, with Sirgio Kammies breaking the deadlock in the 78th minute to put the Chilli Boys within touching distance of victory.



Stanley Nwabali then stood tall between the posts as the home side looked set to hold on for maximum points. However, Antonio van Wyk had other ideas, finding the equaliser with just a minute remaining of added time to rescue a point for the visitors.



Here, GOAL takes a look at the fans’ reactions to the late drama and the draw.


  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Cardoso is cooking

    Nah, the signs are there; Cardoso is gonna do something no other Mamelodi Sundowns coach has ever done 💯🔥 We're coming for every trophy this season 💛💛💛👆👆👆🔥🔥🔥- Davey_Jones012

    Coach Cardoso is now earning our love. He is cooking very good starting lineups this season so far.


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  • Mothobi Mvala, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2024Backpagepix

    Justice for Mvala

    I think the coach has a problem with Mvala, Zwane, Khoza, Mkhulise, and Rayners - AurelFurden

    So Mvala is back to the grandstand... after such a good performance midweek - Maherbs89

    What has Mvala done to the coach, mara?🤔🤷 - mangondlo


  • Siyanda Ndlovu Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Ndlovu is good with ball recovery

    I've never seen a player recover the ball quicker than Ndlovu. He loses the ball and wins it back immediately. What a player - African Giant


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  • Buffalo City Municipality Stadium

    Bad pitch conditions

    PSL approving this pitch is yet another way to piss off Sundowns - BonnieMaj2

  • Teboho Mokoena Fawaaz Basadien Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Basadien is flat

    Basadien and Morena are not assisting at all! - mabonga4

    No, Basadien his playing nonsense 🙄 - Jose2ab

    Basadien is flat today - Take2oska


  • Goodman Mosele, Azola Matrose Chippa United & Menzi Chili Milford FCBackpage

    Chippa issuing hands

    Chippa United, don’t introduce me to a lifestyle you cannot maintain 😭😭 - MT_Ntsonda

    Chippa United issuing hands to Sundowns is the best thing I’ve seen this weekend 🔥 😹😂 - TeeThandeka