Chippa United edged Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday afternoon, handing Amakhosi another frustrating result in the Betway Premiership.

Both sides came out firing, matching each other stride for stride in an entertaining opening spell as they looked to gain the upper hand. The Chilli Boys eventually broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute, with Azola Matrose putting the hosts in front.

Chippa carried their slender advantage into the half-time break, leaving the visitors with work to do in the second half.

The intensity remained high after the restart, with both sides pushing for a breakthrough, but neither could find the back of the net. The Eastern Cape outfit held firm to protect their lead and claim all three points.

Here, GOAL looks at supporters' reactions to the encounter.