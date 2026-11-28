Chinese Taipei vs South Africa FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Preview: Kick-off time, venue, squad news and how to watch Banyana Banyana in the Inter-Confederation playoffs
Match information
Game:
Chinese Taipei vs South Africa
Date:
28/11/26
Kick-off time:
16:00 SAST
Venue:
Mohammed VI Football Complex, Rabat, Morocco.
How to watch Chinese Taipei vs South Africa - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SABC Plus
SABC 2
South Africa squad news
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis took her squad to Morocco a week early to help acclimatise and get some solid training sessions in before the opening match.
“We have managed the loads of players coming off big tournaments, but I don’t think we can think further than the first game, it’s all about Chinese Taipei right now,” Ellis told SABC Sport.
Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini was withdrawn from the squad after she failed to recover from an injury sustaining during the CAF Women’s Champions League final between Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies and AS FAR in Ismailia.
Captain Refiloe Jane is set to miss the match through a one-match suspension, triggered by a yellow card she collected against Nigeria in August.
“The energy has been incredible; we all know what is at stake. We are all bringing high energy competition, holding each other accountable because we know that we need to prepare properly and it comes from training. So I think we are doing a really good job with that. The technical team is also pushing us really hard so that when get to the field there’s not much difference,” midfielder Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado told SAFA.net.
“The best thing for us is always to take things one game at a time, focus on the opposition at hand and then once we do that, we move on to the next one. So, looking at the game, we obviously want to secure a win, start the tournament off on a high and then just pull off with that momentum which always set the tempo for the tournament. We don’t like to be chasing.”
Chinese Taipei squad news
Chinese Taipei are the highest ranked team at the tournament with a FIFA Women's World Ranking of 38 and coach Patrick De Wilde has vowed to play on the front foot at this week’s Play-Off Tournament.
“If we could realise the goal to go to the World Cup it would be huge, huge progress, like a dream for everybody. What I always say though is that a dream is a goal with a deadline.
“That means we must also be realistic. We can dream, but sometimes if I dream for a Maserati but I don’t have money for that, then I must start my dream from a Toyota, and maybe after that I get a Lexus and then I get a Maserati.
“I have real belief in this group though and the direction that we are moving and I believe that within two years we can be the kind of team that has the ambition to reach the final stages of competitions, but for now we must be realistic.”
“I know this country well as I was here for two-and-a-half years and the facilities in Rabat, where we will play, are among some of the most impressive in the world."
“Now I want to help the players believe in what we are trying to do. From 2011 to 2013, I worked at Red Bull Salzburg, when Ralf Rangnick was there, and since that time my thinking changed a lot. That showed me the idea of playing with structure, but really with forward pressing, trying to score and trying to win.
“I have come to Chinese Taipei with this idea to attack and to make goals. Sometimes players can think that ‘oh, we are a smaller team so we must drop back and defend,’ but if you do that, in my opinion, you will lose no matter what.
“If we play against strong teams, like we have recently with China [PR] and Korea Republic, and you defend in a low block for 70 minutes, you’ll eventually concede one and maybe a second. That means, for me, that it is better to play with a good organisation, for sure, but with proactive thinking and proactive players.”
“The team will face some opponents that we have rarely faced before, and that presents certain challenges but we have brought some new players with us, younger players as well and now it’s all about making sure we can break old mindsets.
“Then making sure we have that belief to play with control, but play forward and think positively.”
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
The two teams have never met before.
South Africa form: W L W W W W
Chinese Taipei form: L L W W L
- Backpage
Dive deeper
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