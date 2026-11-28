Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis took her squad to Morocco a week early to help acclimatise and get some solid training sessions in before the opening match.

“We have managed the loads of players coming off big tournaments, but I don’t think we can think further than the first game, it’s all about Chinese Taipei right now,” Ellis told SABC Sport.

Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini was withdrawn from the squad after she failed to recover from an injury sustaining during the CAF Women’s Champions League final between Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies and AS FAR in Ismailia.

Captain Refiloe Jane is set to miss the match through a one-match suspension, triggered by a yellow card she collected against Nigeria in August.

“The energy has been incredible; we all know what is at stake. We are all bringing high energy competition, holding each other accountable because we know that we need to prepare properly and it comes from training. So I think we are doing a really good job with that. The technical team is also pushing us really hard so that when get to the field there’s not much difference,” midfielder Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado told SAFA.net.

“The best thing for us is always to take things one game at a time, focus on the opposition at hand and then once we do that, we move on to the next one. So, looking at the game, we obviously want to secure a win, start the tournament off on a high and then just pull off with that momentum which always set the tempo for the tournament. We don’t like to be chasing.”