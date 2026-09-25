Chicago Fire winger Puso Dithejane tipped as ‘the future of South African football’ after Bafana Bafana call up

Adnan Beganovic, who oversaw the player’s development at TS Galaxy, believes the 22-year-old possesses the raw talent to become one of the greatest players the nation has ever produced.

The former coach has maintained a close relationship with the attacker since his high-profile move to the United States and was quick to highlight his long-standing belief in the youngster's international pedigree.

"We have been in touch, even now. He sent me a message a couple of days ago.

"If you have time to check my interviews from before, when I spoke about him while he was at TS Galaxy, I said that this guy deserves a national team call-up.

"He is a real Bafana Bafana player. He is a diamond. We need to polish him, we need to work with him — not only me, but all of us — because he is the future of South African football," Beganovic said, per Soccer Laduma.



