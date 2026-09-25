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Chicago Fire winger Puso Dithejane tipped as ‘the future of South African football’ after Bafana Bafana call up
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A diamond in the rough
Adnan Beganovic, who oversaw the player’s development at TS Galaxy, believes the 22-year-old possesses the raw talent to become one of the greatest players the nation has ever produced.
The former coach has maintained a close relationship with the attacker since his high-profile move to the United States and was quick to highlight his long-standing belief in the youngster's international pedigree.
"We have been in touch, even now. He sent me a message a couple of days ago.
"If you have time to check my interviews from before, when I spoke about him while he was at TS Galaxy, I said that this guy deserves a national team call-up.
"He is a real Bafana Bafana player. He is a diamond. We need to polish him, we need to work with him — not only me, but all of us — because he is the future of South African football," Beganovic said, per Soccer Laduma.
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Adapting to the American dream
The transition from the Premier Soccer League to the MLS is a significant leap. Reflecting on the player's journey, Beganovic explained:
"When he moved to Chicago Fire, I said he is young.
"He is a young boy, actually.
"He is still a child, and he needs time to adapt.
"Even when he came from the DDC at Kaizer Chiefs to us, he needed time to adapt and understand our football.
"I know his mental strength and his mentality, so when he moved to the United States, he needed time to adapt himself to that environment and mentality.
"Then he will shine, 100%."
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Handling the pressure of expectations
While the excitement surrounding Dithejane is growing, Beganovic warned against rushing his integration into the national setup too quickly.
The coach elaborated on this cautious approach: "Slowly, slowly, it's a process.
"You can't push him like he is not a character like [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi.
"You can't push him into the fire and expect him to survive.
"You need to bring him closer and closer, give him minutes, minutes, slowly but surely.
"Then, when he catches that rhythm and takes those steps with the other players, he can shine and show his amazing skills."
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A long-term fixture for Bafana
Despite the need for a measured approach, Beganovic is fully supportive of Mosimane’s decision to bring the MLS youngster.
The former Galaxy mentor concluded: "I am not surprised that Coach Pitso made the call to Chicago Fire to release him for the national team.
"It's amazing, and I think it will only be a plus for South African football in the future.
"He is so young, and I think in the next 10 to 15 years he can play for Bafana Bafana because he has time.
"But I can promise you, he has the quality to be one of the best players South Africa has had.
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