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Kingsley Kobo

Chicago Fire winger Puso Dithejane tipped as ‘the future of South African football’ after Bafana Bafana call up

South Africa
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
P. Dithejane
Guinea
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea
Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire FC
Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire FC
South Africa vs Guinea
Major League Soccer
TS Galaxy
M. Mbokazi
Kaizer Chiefs

The Fire youngster is being hailed as the next major star of South African football following his inclusion in Pitso Mosimane’s latest squad. The 22-year-old, who has impressed in Major League Soccer, is expected to play a vital role in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea.

  • Puso Dithejane, Chicago FireBackpage

    A diamond in the rough

    Adnan Beganovic, who oversaw the player’s development at TS Galaxy, believes the 22-year-old possesses the raw talent to become one of the greatest players the nation has ever produced.

    The former coach has maintained a close relationship with the attacker since his high-profile move to the United States and was quick to highlight his long-standing belief in the youngster's international pedigree.

    "We have been in touch, even now. He sent me a message a couple of days ago.

    "If you have time to check my interviews from before, when I spoke about him while he was at TS Galaxy, I said that this guy deserves a national team call-up.

    "He is a real Bafana Bafana player. He is a diamond. We need to polish him, we need to work with him — not only me, but all of us — because he is the future of South African football," Beganovic said, per Soccer Laduma.


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  • Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, November 2025Backpage

    Adapting to the American dream

    The transition from the Premier Soccer League to the MLS is a significant leap. Reflecting on the player's journey, Beganovic explained:

    "When he moved to Chicago Fire, I said he is young.

    "He is a young boy, actually.

    "He is still a child, and he needs time to adapt.

    "Even when he came from the DDC at Kaizer Chiefs to us, he needed time to adapt and understand our football.

    "I know his mental strength and his mentality, so when he moved to the United States, he needed time to adapt himself to that environment and mentality.

    "Then he will shine, 100%."

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi South Africa 2026Getty

    Handling the pressure of expectations

    While the excitement surrounding Dithejane is growing, Beganovic warned against rushing his integration into the national setup too quickly.

    The coach elaborated on this cautious approach: "Slowly, slowly, it's a process.

    "You can't push him like he is not a character like [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi.

    "You can't push him into the fire and expect him to survive.

    "You need to bring him closer and closer, give him minutes, minutes, slowly but surely.

    "Then, when he catches that rhythm and takes those steps with the other players, he can shine and show his amazing skills."


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  • Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    A long-term fixture for Bafana

    Despite the need for a measured approach, Beganovic is fully supportive of Mosimane’s decision to bring the MLS youngster.

    The former Galaxy mentor concluded: "I am not surprised that Coach Pitso made the call to Chicago Fire to release him for the national team.

    "It's amazing, and I think it will only be a plus for South African football in the future.

    "He is so young, and I think in the next 10 to 15 years he can play for Bafana Bafana because he has time.

    "But I can promise you, he has the quality to be one of the best players South Africa has had.