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Mbekezeli Mbokazi South Africa 2026Getty
Sinolwetu Tompela

Chicago Fire dealt massive blow as Gregg Berhalter confirms Mbekezeli Mbokazi will miss rest of 2026 MLS season - 'It's really about the next person stepping up'

M. Mbokazi
South Africa
G. Berhalter
Chicago Fire FC vs Necaxa
Chicago Fire FC
Necaxa
Leagues Cup
Chicago Fire FC vs Santos Laguna
Santos Laguna
Orlando Pirates
World Cup

Fire's ambitious MLS campaign has been hit by a significant setback following the news that the Bafana Bafana centre-back is set to miss the remainder of the season. The South African international, who has been a key figure in Berhalter' side, faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a serious injury.

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi South Africa 2026 World CupGetty

    Berhalter confirms devastating injury blow

    Chicago Fire have been dealt a major setback after head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed on Thursday that Mbekezeli Mbokazi's Major League Soccer campaign has been cut short by injury.

    The Bafana Bafana defender suffered a thigh tear, ruling him out for the remainder of the season and depriving the club of one of its most influential performers.

    The news comes just weeks after the former Orlando Pirates star enhanced his growing reputation with a series of commanding displays for South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



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  • 'Mbo being out for the year is a tough one'

    Speaking to Apple TV ahead of the club's Leagues Cup fixture against Mexican side Necaxa, Berhalter did not hide the magnitude of the loss for his squad.

    "Mbo being out for the year is a tough one," he said.

    "It's really about the next person stepping up and being a team that's hard to score on. Closing the spaces, being compact."

    "We're working on that now, and I think today you're going to see that."


  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi Chicago Fire 2026Getty

    European transfer dreams dashed by injury

    The timing of the injury is particularly cruel for the young defender, as it has effectively blocked a potential high-profile move to the continent.

    Following his exceptional displays on the world stage, Mbokazi had become a primary target for several European clubs.

    His agent, Basia Michaels of QT Sport, explained that the necessity of a medical examination makes a deal impossible during the current window.

    "Any transfer for Mbokazi would require him to successfully complete a medical, and the current situation makes that impossible because of the severity of his injury. Unfortunately, any plans to transfer the player will have to be put on hold," she told SABC Sport.


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  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi Chicago FireTwitter

    Surgery scheduled with specialist in Finland

    To ensure the best possible outcome for his future career, Michaels confirmed travel plans and the focus on a total recovery.

    "We've been working over the past week to determine the best course of action for his recovery.

    "He will now head to Finland to work with a specialist and have the operation.

    "There remains interest in his services, but at the moment that's something we simply cannot explore because of the current setback," Michaels added.

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Chicago Fire FC
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Santos Laguna
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