Chicago Fire dealt massive blow as Gregg Berhalter confirms Mbekezeli Mbokazi will miss rest of 2026 MLS season - 'It's really about the next person stepping up'

Chicago Fire have been dealt a major setback after head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed on Thursday that Mbekezeli Mbokazi's Major League Soccer campaign has been cut short by injury.

The Bafana Bafana defender suffered a thigh tear, ruling him out for the remainder of the season and depriving the club of one of its most influential performers.

The news comes just weeks after the former Orlando Pirates star enhanced his growing reputation with a series of commanding displays for South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.







