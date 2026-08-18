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Todd Boehly ChelseaGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Chelsea twist: Boehly and Walter ready to sell their shares to Clearlake Capital

Chelsea

The two shareholders each hold around 13% of the shares

Chelsea could be heading for another change in the boardroom. Todd Boehly and Mark Walter, two of the leading figures in the American ownership group at the London club, are reportedly weighing up selling their stakes to Clearlake Capital, the majority shareholder of the Blues. L'Equipe reports that is now under consideration.


As chairman, Boehly holds around 13% of the shares, while Walter, a board member, owns the same percentage as Swiss financier Hansjörg Wyss. Clearlake Capital, for their part, control 62% of Chelsea.


Tensions between Boehly and Clearlake have reportedly grown over time. The American businessman has, in fact, been singled out as one of those mainly responsible for the team's disappointing performances, despite the heavy investment made in the transfer market in recent years.

  • Boehly's role straight after the takeover was particularly significant: in 2022, the American also served as sporting director for a few months, despite admitting he had limited knowledge of football. That spell in charge only deepened doubts and tensions within the ownership.


    Boehly and Walter arrived at Chelsea in 2022, taking over the club from Roman Abramovich for a fee close to €3 billion, after the sale imposed on the Russian magnate following the start of the war in Ukraine. Now, according to valuations reported by the English press, the two businessmen believe the club could be worth around €5.8 billion.


    A sale of the shares to Clearlake would therefore trigger a major reshuffle at the top of Chelsea, with Boehly and Walter potentially ready to step back after four years marked by record investment, mixed results and growing tensions within the ownership.



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