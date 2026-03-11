Getty Images Sport
Chelsea punished for 'risky' strategy against PSG as Wesley Fofana rues 'too many mistakes' in Blues defeat
Fofana laments defensive collapse in Paris
Speaking to French broadcaster Canal+, The French centre-back did not shy away from highlighting the severe defensive lapses that allowed the hosts to completely run away with the game during the final 15 minutes.
"At this level, you don't have the right to make these kinds of mistakes," Fofana admitted. "We are making gross errors. We go to press at the end and we concede the fifth. We made too many mistakes and they punished us. Paris is a great team." Despite the heavy scoreline, he insisted the players remain fully committed to manager Liam Rosenior's expansive style of play.
Commitment to playing from the back
Fofana added that the squad is united in their tactical approach, regardless of the obvious dangers. "We don't hide, we take a lot of risks on the ball exits. We are all in agreement to play like this," he stated. However, this high-risk strategy backfired spectacularly when the match was finely balanced at 2-2 in the 74th minute.
Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, who had been instructed to distribute short passes all evening, saw a risky ball intercepted, allowing Vitinha to lob it back into an empty net to make it 3-2. From that disastrous moment, the floodgates opened. The Premier League club now faces a monumental task in the second leg, though Fofana remains defiant: "It's not over, we have three goals to score at home. We have nothing to lose."
Kvaratskhelia thrives as a substitute
The closing stages ultimately belonged to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who emphatically justified Luis Enrique's faith by finishing the game with two clinical strikes inside the final 10 minutes. The Georgian attacker was introduced off the bench and instantly turned a tightly contested fixture into a comprehensive rout, capitalising as the visitors' defensive shape disintegrated under immense pressure.
Reflecting on his match-winning contribution, Kvaratskhelia told reporters: "I am happy to have been able to help the team and to have won against Chelsea, who are a good team." Dismissing any suggestions of late fatigue, he added: "I don't agree with that because we are PSG. We showed tonight that we are capable of anything."
Crucial week awaits Chelsea
Manager Rosenior faces a monumental task to salvage Chelsea's season. Overturning a three-goal deficit against PSG at Stamford Bridge requires tactical perfection, but this Champions League crisis intertwines with a fierce domestic battle.
After 29 games, the Blues sit fifth in the Premier League on 48 points, tied with Liverpool and three points behind Aston Villa and Manchester United. Before their European decider, Chelsea must beat Newcastle United this Saturday, leaving absolutely no margin for error.
