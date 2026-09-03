Reports in England claim Chelsea are considering 35-year-old Georginio Wijnaldum, formerly of Liverpool and Roma, to bolster their midfield. The Dutchman is currently without a club after a three-year spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq. He is keen to return to Europe and has asked his agents to find him a new team.
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Chelsea: considering former Roma man Gini Wijnaldum to strengthen their midfield
No from Roma and Monaco
After selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City, Chelsea needed a replacement. Deadline day brought nothing: Roma refused to sell Manu Konè, while Monaco initially opened the door before blocking the departure of Senegal midfielder Lamine Camara. They are now short in midfield on numbers alone, which is why the Blues could turn to a free agent.
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