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Grafica CM Gasperini Roma nuova 16.9Calciomercato/Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Champions League, Roma’s fixture list: Gasperini starts in Turkey and finishes at home against Lille

Roma
Champions League

All the dates of Roma’s fixtures in the Champions League league phase

The fixture calendar awaiting Roma in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League has now been officially confirmed. Roma now know their path: they will face top-level opponents such as Real Madrid, the current champions PSG and Manchester United. The league phase of the 2026/27 Champions League begins on 8 September and UEFA have announced the full schedule. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side open on 10 September away to Fenerbahce.

  • Roma’s fixture list

    Matchday 1

    Fenerbahce vs Roma, Thursday 10 September, 18:45


    Matchday 2

    Roma vs Real Madrid, Wednesday 14 October, 21:00


    Matchday 3

    Roma vs Slovan Bratislava, Tuesday 20 October, 21:00


    Matchday 4

    Manchester United vs Roma, Tuesday 3 November


    Matchday 5

    PSG vs Roma, Wednesday 25 November, 21:00


    Matchday 6

    Roma vs Sporting Club, Tuesday 8 December


    Matchday 7

    AEK Athens vs Roma, Tuesday 19 January, 21:00


    Matchday 8

    Roma vs Lille, Wednesday 27 January, 21:00




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