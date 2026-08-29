Champions League, Napoli’s fixture list: for Allegri, the first is against Arsenal

Napoli's fixture list for the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 league phase is now official. Massimiliano Allegri's side will open at the Maradona against Arsenal, then close out the campaign with their final two games against the two fourth-pot teams: Sabah on matchday seven and Vikings at home on the final matchday. They also face back-to-back away trips in November, first to Porto and then to Manchester City.



