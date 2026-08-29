Napoli's fixture list for the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 league phase is now official. Massimiliano Allegri's side will open at the Maradona against Arsenal, then close out the campaign with their final two games against the two fourth-pot teams: Sabah on matchday seven and Vikings at home on the final matchday. They also face back-to-back away trips in November, first to Porto and then to Manchester City.
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Champions League, Napoli’s fixture list: for Allegri, the first is against Arsenal
Napoli’s fixture list
Matchday 1
9 September, 21.00: Napoli vs Arsenal
Matchday 2
13 October, 21.00: Villarreal vs Napoli
Matchday 3
20 October, 21.00: Napoli vs Bodo
Matchday 4
4 November, 21.00: Porto vs Napoli
Matchday 5
24 November, 21.00: Manchester City vs Napoli
Matchday 6
8 December, 21.00: Napoli vs Brugge
Matchday 7
20 January, 18.45: Sabah vs Napoli
Matchday 8
27 January, 21.00: Napoli vs Viking
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