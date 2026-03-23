Cesari on Pongracic’s handball in Fiorentina v Inter: “In my view, it’s a penalty, but not for The Hague”

Former referee Graziano Cesari analyses the incident on Pressing on Canale 5: "In my view, it’s a penalty because the cross came from a distance, the defender’s arm was outstretched, and the ball would have reached Thuram. Yet you’ll see that the AIA (Italian Referees’ Association) will say it wasn’t the wrong decision. I also find it strange that Maresca was included among the VAR officials, given that he said he didn’t want to referee Napoli.”





Another former referee, Mauro Bergonzi, agrees on La Domenica Sportiva on Rai 2: "No replay was shown during the match. Pongracic strikes the ball with his right hand, he tends to extend his arm to reach for the ball, and so for me it warrants a penalty."





Commentator Fabio Caressa remarked on Sky Calcio Club: “They’ve explained to us that what matters is where the ball goes. Here, if Pongracic doesn’t catch it with his arm, it goes to Thuram. What matters is whether the arm is outstretched or not; I’m just repeating what they tell us. But I don’t comment on it anymore because I don’t understand anything about handballs anymore—it’s everything and its opposite.”







