Cedric Kaze's prophetic last words as Kaizer Chiefs co-coach - 'They must go, it’s part of the world of football'

In a candid reflection on his time with the Soweto giants after their last day loss to Chippa United, Cedric Kaze addressed the demands of the Kaizer Chiefs fan base and their right to demand excellence.

“I would say that the fans have been unbelievable, incredibly supporting the team,” Kaze stated as per iDiski Times.

“I understand the criticism because probably people didn’t know us enough but that as well fuelled us in our everyday work, waking up every morning, trying to make the best out of the best of the situation.

"Sometimes I feel like if there was someone else in our seats, the treatment would be a little bit lenient.

"Probably they would say, have you seen they finished first, now they’re going to win silverware.

"But now, for us, they didn’t finish first and didn’t win silverware, they must go. It’s part of the world of football.”



