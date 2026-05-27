Cedric Kaze's prophetic last words as Kaizer Chiefs co-coach - 'They must go, it’s part of the world of football'
Chiefs announcement
On Tuesday Kaizer Chiefs moved swiftly to end speculation around the futures of their co-coaches.
- Backpage
The harsh reality of Naturena
In a candid reflection on his time with the Soweto giants after their last day loss to Chippa United, Cedric Kaze addressed the demands of the Kaizer Chiefs fan base and their right to demand excellence.
“I would say that the fans have been unbelievable, incredibly supporting the team,” Kaze stated as per iDiski Times.
“I understand the criticism because probably people didn’t know us enough but that as well fuelled us in our everyday work, waking up every morning, trying to make the best out of the best of the situation.
"Sometimes I feel like if there was someone else in our seats, the treatment would be a little bit lenient.
"Probably they would say, have you seen they finished first, now they’re going to win silverware.
"But now, for us, they didn’t finish first and didn’t win silverware, they must go. It’s part of the world of football.”
- Backpage
'It’s not enough'
Kaze concluded his assessment by looking forward, insisting that the foundation laid at the club would eventually yield results, even if he is no longer there to see them through.
“I’m pretty sure that we have big shoulders. We can handle it and it’s a good season. It’s not enough. We are the first one to acknowledge that and we know that we can do better and we will do better,” he concluded.
With the co-coaches now moving on from Naturena, the focus shifts to how the Amakhosi hierarchy will restructure for the upcoming season as they look to improve on their performances in both domestic and continental competition.
- AFP
Who will be next for Kaizer Chiefs?
The search for a new coach needs to unearth "a serial winner who can control the dressing room" according to Willard Katsande with his preferred candidate being Pitso Mosimane.
Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has also previously been linked with a move to the Naturena hotseat.
KickOff are reporting that talks with former Wydad AC and CR Belouizdad coach Sven Vandenbroeck have taken place.
Whoever ends up as Chiefs head coach will know that anything less than a top two league finish will spell the end of their term in charge.