Cedric Kaze delivers strict warning to Kaizer Chiefs despite Amakhosi stretching winning run to four games 'we need to keep pressure, pressure on everyone'
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Chiefs make it four wins in a row
A 2-0 win over TS Galaxy saw Kaizer Chiefs' winning run in the Premier Soccer League stretch to four games.
The victory at the FNB Stadium follows wins over Durban City, Magezi, and Orbit College in the previous games.
As Amakhosi enjoy a winning run, the coach has warned that they cannot let their guard down now and they must keep up the pressure.
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Kaze's message to players
“We need to keep pressure, pressure on everyone, in training and out of training, to recover well, sleep early, and pull in the same direction. The message must be consistent; we can’t relax," Kaze told the media after the Sunday game.
"We need to be better every day and concentrate in every training session; it’s the only thing that will keep us in a good space."
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Injuries' impact explained
Kaze also explained that the poor run that saw them lose four straight games across all competitions was mainly contributed to by the injuries that hit their playing unit.
“We couldn’t keep the same lineup [during that bad run]; the players who were injured who are back are creating more competition," the Burundian added.
"(Khanyiso) Mayo, Ox (Sibongiseni Mthethwa), Ethan (Chislett), Given (Msimango), and Bradley (Cross) are all back; having more choices makes the team better in all ways,” Kaze said.
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What next for high-flying Chiefs?
Their next opponent is Magesi, a club that is trying hard to survive in the PSL.
Magesi are at the bottom, and on paper, the Glamour Boys are tipped to win the game on April 15.