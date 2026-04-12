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Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Cedric Kaze delivers strict warning to Kaizer Chiefs despite Amakhosi stretching winning run to four games 'we need to keep pressure, pressure on everyone'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
S. Mthethwa
B. Cross
K. Mayo
E. Chislett
S. Msimango

The Glamour Boys are in impressive form after initially losing four games in a row. Now, they have their eyes set on the CAF Confederation Cup slot as their Premier Soccer League title dream faded. Given that Amakhosi are set to end the season trophyless, getting a ticket to the continental inter-club competition is the only reward they can give their fans.

  • Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Chiefs make it four wins in a row

    A 2-0 win over TS Galaxy saw Kaizer Chiefs' winning run in the Premier Soccer League stretch to four games.

    The victory at the FNB Stadium follows wins over Durban City, Magezi, and Orbit College in the previous games.

    As Amakhosi enjoy a winning run, the coach has warned that they cannot let their guard down now and they must keep up the pressure.

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  • Cedric Kaze and Ilyes Mzoughi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Kaze's message to players

    “We need to keep pressure, pressure on everyone, in training and out of training, to recover well, sleep early, and pull in the same direction. The message must be consistent; we can’t relax," Kaze told the media after the Sunday game.

    "We need to be better every day and concentrate in every training session; it’s the only thing that will keep us in a good space."

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayBackpagepix

    Injuries' impact explained

    Kaze also explained that the poor run that saw them lose four straight games across all competitions was mainly contributed to by the injuries that hit their playing unit.

    “We couldn’t keep the same lineup [during that bad run]; the players who were injured who are back are creating more competition," the Burundian added.

    "(Khanyiso) Mayo, Ox (Sibongiseni Mthethwa), Ethan (Chislett), Given (Msimango), and Bradley (Cross) are all back; having more choices makes the team better in all ways,” Kaze said.

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  • Kaizer Chiefs, TS Galaxy, April 2025Backpage

    What next for high-flying Chiefs?

    Their next opponent is Magesi, a club that is trying hard to survive in the PSL.

    Magesi are at the bottom, and on paper, the Glamour Boys are tipped to win the game on April 15.