Cedric Kaze calls for Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen to be selected for Hugo Broos' 2026 FIFA World Cup squad - 'He deserves it by the qualities that he has shown'

As Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos prepares to finalise his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the spotlight has fallen squarely on Naturena following Brandon Petersen's remarkable resurgence.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper has become a pillar of reliability for Kaizer Chiefs, recording an impressive 18 clean sheets in 35 appearances across all competitions this term.

His latest heroics came in a 1-0 victory over AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, where his reflexes earned him the Man of the Match award.

This sustained excellence has prompted Cedric Kaze to publicly advocate for the keeper's inclusion in the national team setup for the upcoming global showpiece.







