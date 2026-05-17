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Cedric Kaze calls for Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen to be selected for Hugo Broos' 2026 FIFA World Cup squad - 'He deserves it by the qualities that he has shown'
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World Cup dream for Amakhosi keeper
As Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos prepares to finalise his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the spotlight has fallen squarely on Naturena following Brandon Petersen's remarkable resurgence.
The 31-year-old goalkeeper has become a pillar of reliability for Kaizer Chiefs, recording an impressive 18 clean sheets in 35 appearances across all competitions this term.
His latest heroics came in a 1-0 victory over AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, where his reflexes earned him the Man of the Match award.
This sustained excellence has prompted Cedric Kaze to publicly advocate for the keeper's inclusion in the national team setup for the upcoming global showpiece.
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Kaze respects Broos' ultimate authority
While Kaze is firm in his belief that Petersen has earned a call-up, he was careful to acknowledge the hierarchy of national team selection.
The Chiefs coach insisted that he does not wish to overstep his boundaries or influence the veteran South Africa manager's decision-making process through the media.
“I don’t want to comment on the call up or not call up because we are going to know soon enough and a national team coach is an experienced coach that knows what he wants for his team,” Kaze told reporters.
“And as well we need to let him choose the players that he wants in a very transparent way.
"I just wish to see Brendon Petersen going to the World Cup because he deserves it by the qualities that he has shown and as well the consistency that he has shown throughout the season.”
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The secret behind Petersen's transformation
The former Bidvest Wits man struggled for regular game time in previous campaigns, but the current season has seen him reclaim the number one spot with authority.
Kaze attributed this spike in performance to the rhythm gained from constant match minutes and a professional training ethic that has never wavered despite past setbacks.
“I would say that what has changed as well is first is the number of minutes because he didn’t play much last season,” Kaze explained.
“He played in the final of the Nedbank Cup, this season he got a lot of time and as well he is a player that works hard, he trains every day with the same attitude, with the same energy and I would like to say to the players that good things happen to good people.”
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Character and quality off the pitch
Beyond the diving saves and aerial dominance, Kaze highlighted Petersen's personality as a key factor in his success.
The coaching staff at Chiefs believe that his mental fortitude and leadership within the dressing room make him an ideal candidate for any tournament squad where squad harmony is essential.
“He is a player with tremendous human being qualities before being a player and I am very happy that this is happening to him, and he deserves everything that is happening to him,” the coach concluded.
With the World Cup approaching, Petersen’s statistics and his coach's glowing endorsement have certainly given Hugo Broos plenty to consider before the final squad announcement.