Cedric Kaze believe Kaizer Chiefs 'can only get better' after Wandile Duba and Mfundo Vilakazi sink Magesi
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Amakhosi hunting for CAF spots
The victory in Durban was a significant one for Kaizer Chiefs, who moved one step closer to their goal of securing continental football for next season. By picking up all three points against a resilient Magesi side, the Glamour Boys climbed into fourth place, keeping the pressure on their rivals for third place and CAF qualification as the season enters its final stretch.
Reflecting on the performance, Kaze highlighted the difficulty of facing a side fighting for their top-flight survival.
"It’s a good three points because it’s never easy to play against a team that is fighting to stay in the Premier League. I would say there was a lot of positives, but I believe we could’ve controlled the game better and probably scored more goals. But I will take the three points today and the two goals as well," Kaze told SuperSport TV.
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Room for improvement in the final third
While the scoreline reflected a comfortable evening for the Soweto giants, Kaze was quick to point out areas where his side lacked composure. The coach noted that while the tactical approach and movement were sound, the execution in the final third occasionally let them down against the top-flight newcomers.
"It’s true that especially first half, we were getting the right mindset to go forward and right running’s too," Kaze explained.
"But I feel like when we got into the box a little bit of an adversity and precipitation into making that pass or shot but I believe where we are coming from and where we are, I’m pretty sure it can only get better."
The match stats
Kaizer Chiefs Magesi Possession 64% 36% Expected goals (xG) 1.44 0.41 Total shots 13 8
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Duba and Vilakazi step up
One of the most pleasing aspects for the Chiefs technical team was the impact of the club's younger fringe players. Wandile Duba, who has found minutes hard to come by this season, opened the scoring before Mfundo Vilakazi came off the bench to put the result beyond doubt. Kaze believes having competition for places is vital for a strong finish to the campaign.
Speaking on Duba specifically, Kaze noted the importance of the forward's contribution.
"It’s very important, a player like Wandile Duba didn’t get a lot of time playing and this is going to give him enough confidence to go forward. As well, it’s a good thing that there are players that are coming along into this end of the season because we’re going to need everyone to finish strong," the co-coach added.