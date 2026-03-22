Cedric Kaze believe Kaizer Chiefs 'can only get better' after Wandile Duba and Mfundo Vilakazi sink Magesi

The victory in Durban was a significant one for Kaizer Chiefs, who moved one step closer to their goal of securing continental football for next season. By picking up all three points against a resilient Magesi side, the Glamour Boys climbed into fourth place, keeping the pressure on their rivals for third place and CAF qualification as the season enters its final stretch.

Reflecting on the performance, Kaze highlighted the difficulty of facing a side fighting for their top-flight survival.

"It’s a good three points because it’s never easy to play against a team that is fighting to stay in the Premier League. I would say there was a lot of positives, but I believe we could’ve controlled the game better and probably scored more goals. But I will take the three points today and the two goals as well," Kaze told SuperSport TV.