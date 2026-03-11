Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef advised 'work with reality, not illusion of what people would like to see' amid increasing pressure from Kaizer Chiefs fans
Chiefs' fading title hopes
After an ambitious start to the 2025/26 season, Kaizer Chiefs are staring at a possible trophyless campaign again.
Out of the Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup, Amakhosi are banking on the successful chase of the Premier Soccer League title.
But to win the PSL, the Soweto giants face a daunting task, as they are sixth on the table, and a wide gap separates them from Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.
The current form and a bleak future are what put Kaze and Ben Youssef under immense pressure as the season heads to a decisive homestretch.
What Kaze and Ben Yousseff need to manage Chiefs
According to former Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp, to successfully manage the Naturena outfit amid turbulence, one needs expertise and resilience.
“Anyone who wants to coach this team must understand the magnitude of the Naturena environment. The club carries an enormous history, a massive supporter base across the country, constant media attention, and permanent pressure for results. Every decision is discussed publicly; every weakness is quickly and totally exposed,” Middendorp shared on LinkedIn.
“To operate in such an environment, a coach needs real expertise, emotional resilience, strong leadership, and unbeatable confidence.
"He must have the ability to remain calm under pressure, show conviction in his work, and make decisions with authority. A certain stubbornness in a positive sense is evident – the courage to stand by your football ideas when the noise around the team becomes overwhelming," he added.
Suitable structure
The experienced German tactician also said Chiefs coaches must ensure they identify the individual strengths of each player and work according to them.
“One of the key responsibilities of the coach is to identify the real capacity of each player. What can they truly deliver? What are their strengths, limitations, and consistency levels? Only when this assessment is done honestly can the coach build the most suitable structure and tactical set-up for the team," the 2005/06 Absa Cup [now Nedbank Cup] winner said.
“This means coaching is not about following dreams, wishes, or public expectations. It is about working with reality. The team structure must come from the individual capacities of the players available, not from theoretical ideas that do not match the squad.
"Even innovative concepts can emerge from this process. In certain situations, a 'helicopter concept' or other unconventional structures may develop simply because the coach has carefully analysed the players and tries to organise them in a way that maximises their strengths and protects their weaknesses."
What should Kaze and Ben Youssef do amid pressure?
The co-coaches are facing serious pressure from the club's fans, but Middendorp has argued that they must focus on delivering and ignore what others expect.
“At a club like Kaizer Chiefs, coaching leadership means clear assessment, courage in decision-making, and building a structure that reflects the real capacity of the squad, not an illusion of what people would like to see.”