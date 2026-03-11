Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, September 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef advised 'work with reality, not illusion of what people would like to see' amid increasing pressure from Kaizer Chiefs fans

After elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup, the co-coaches face renewed pressure from an ambitious fanbase. Apart from exiting from the competitions, the Glamour Boys are on a poor run of four straight defeats. This has infuriated the supporters, who have called on the club's management to act quickly and fire the coaches.

  • Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpage

    Chiefs' fading title hopes

    After an ambitious start to the 2025/26 season, Kaizer Chiefs are staring at a possible trophyless campaign again.

    Out of the Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup, Amakhosi are banking on the successful chase of the Premier Soccer League title.

    But to win the PSL, the Soweto giants face a daunting task, as they are sixth on the table, and a wide gap separates them from Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

    The current form and a bleak future are what put Kaze and Ben Youssef under immense pressure as the season heads to a decisive homestretch.

    • Advertisement
  • Ernst Middendorp, Cape Town SpursBackpage

    What Kaze and Ben Yousseff need to manage Chiefs

    According to former Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp, to successfully manage the Naturena outfit amid turbulence, one needs expertise and resilience.

    “Anyone who wants to coach this team must understand the magnitude of the Naturena environment. The club carries an enormous history, a massive supporter base across the country, constant media attention, and permanent pressure for results. Every decision is discussed publicly; every weakness is quickly and totally exposed,” Middendorp shared on LinkedIn.

    “To operate in such an environment, a coach needs real expertise, emotional resilience, strong leadership, and unbeatable confidence.

    "He must have the ability to remain calm under pressure, show conviction in his work, and make decisions with authority. A certain stubbornness in a positive sense is evident – the courage to stand by your football ideas when the noise around the team becomes overwhelming," he added.

  • Ernst Middendorp, Cape Town SpursBackpage

    Suitable structure

    The experienced German tactician also said Chiefs coaches must ensure they identify the individual strengths of each player and work according to them.
    “One of the key responsibilities of the coach is to identify the real capacity of each player. What can they truly deliver? What are their strengths, limitations, and consistency levels? Only when this assessment is done honestly can the coach build the most suitable structure and tactical set-up for the team," the 2005/06 Absa Cup [now Nedbank Cup] winner said.

    “This means coaching is not about following dreams, wishes, or public expectations. It is about working with reality. The team structure must come from the individual capacities of the players available, not from theoretical ideas that do not match the squad.

    "Even innovative concepts can emerge from this process. In certain situations, a 'helicopter concept' or other unconventional structures may develop simply because the coach has carefully analysed the players and tries to organise them in a way that maximises their strengths and protects their weaknesses."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    What should Kaze and Ben Youssef do amid pressure?

    The co-coaches are facing serious pressure from the club's fans, but Middendorp has argued that they must focus on delivering and ignore what others expect.

    “At a club like Kaizer Chiefs, coaching leadership means clear assessment, courage in decision-making, and building a structure that reflects the real capacity of the squad, not an illusion of what people would like to see.”

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Magesi FC crest
Magesi FC
MGE
0