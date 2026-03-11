Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef advised 'work with reality, not illusion of what people would like to see' amid increasing pressure from Kaizer Chiefs fans

After an ambitious start to the 2025/26 season, Kaizer Chiefs are staring at a possible trophyless campaign again.

Out of the Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup, Amakhosi are banking on the successful chase of the Premier Soccer League title.

But to win the PSL, the Soweto giants face a daunting task, as they are sixth on the table, and a wide gap separates them from Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

The current form and a bleak future are what put Kaze and Ben Youssef under immense pressure as the season heads to a decisive homestretch.