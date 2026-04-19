Cedric Kaze admits substitutions failed to deliver for Kaizer Chiefs against Polokwane City and promises 'it’s something we need to work on'
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Amakhosi frustrated
With six games to go, Kaizer Chiefs cannot afford to drop more points as they chase a CAF Confederation Cup ticket next season.
Amakhosi were frustrated by Polokwane City on Saturday as the sides shared points from a Premier Soccer League 0-0 draw,.
Unlike in previous games where Chiefs' substitutions came on and changed games in their favour, against Rise and Shine, those tactics failed to deliver.
Coach Cedric Kaze accepted that their tactics flopped, and they will look at why the players who came on failed to deliver as expected.
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Who were Chiefs' substitutes?
The technical bench was forced to make a change in the 43rd minute when Aden McCarthy got injured and could not proceed, as Inacio Miguel was brought in to fill the void at the heart of defence.
In the second half, Khanyisa Mayo was thrown into action three minutes after the hour mark to replace Mduduzi Shabalala, and Gasto Sirino came on for Wandile Duba.
Flavio Silva was substituted by Luke Baartman, and later in the 84th minute, Thabiso Monyane was replaced by Reeve Frosler.
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'We will work on it'
“We need to analyse it very carefully because we feel like the changes didn’t make the impact that we were hoping for, but you know it’s something we need to work on," Kaze told SuperSport TV after the match.
"In the previous games, the impact players were giving was more impactful, but we need to analyse today [Saturday] why it didn’t work out."
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What did Chiefs lack?
The Burundian also explained what he thinks worked against Amakhosi as their bid to stretch the winning run to six games failed.
“I believe that in the first half we were better in the game, and probably we lacked a little bit of composure in the final third, that last pass, that instead of taking an extra touch, playing one-touch, maybe taking a shot quickly, than how it should be,” he continued.
“We knew that in Polokwane they were going to defend and try to catch us on the transitions with a lot of long balls; that’s how they were.
"Probably in the second half, at the end, I believe we lost a little bit of control of the game, and we allowed them to get confident, to get into situations of crosses, situations of transitions which they liked.
“But you know it’s a good point away from home, and now we’re going to focus on the next game,” the former Young Africans SC coach concluded.
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High-stakes derby clash awaits Chiefs
Amakhosi's winning run came to an end just before facing Orlando Pirates in a high-stakes Soweto Derby on April 26.
The Sea Robbers cannot afford to lose the game as they chase the league title in a tight marathon against Mameloid Sundowns.
On the other hand, Amakhosi would want to avoid going down again after losing the first round encounter by a 3-0 margin.