Cedric Kaze admits substitutions failed to deliver for Kaizer Chiefs against Polokwane City and promises 'it’s something we need to work on'

The Burundian also explained what he thinks worked against Amakhosi as their bid to stretch the winning run to six games failed.

“I believe that in the first half we were better in the game, and probably we lacked a little bit of composure in the final third, that last pass, that instead of taking an extra touch, playing one-touch, maybe taking a shot quickly, than how it should be,” he continued.

“We knew that in Polokwane they were going to defend and try to catch us on the transitions with a lot of long balls; that’s how they were.

"Probably in the second half, at the end, I believe we lost a little bit of control of the game, and we allowed them to get confident, to get into situations of crosses, situations of transitions which they liked.

“But you know it’s a good point away from home, and now we’re going to focus on the next game,” the former Young Africans SC coach concluded.