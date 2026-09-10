Catanzaro gave them the right place to spread their wings. Mattia Liberali and Alphadio Cisse crossed paths there, and Catanzaro sporting director Ciro Polito described them like this to Milannews.it: "Cisse is a quiet lad but at the same time likeable and sharp. He is well liked in the group, a serious lad."
Did you expect this impact from Cisse in Serie A but above all with Milan
"It's normal that he had a serious injury. With that injury, the first thought was immediately that he had missed the train to seize this opportunity. But he found a great coach who did not look at the fact he was a lad who had been injured in the last five months at Catanzaro. He looked at him, appreciated him and threw him in. Did I think he would have this impact? For me he is far too strong, though in life you also need a bit of luck. But when I signed him, there were many of us, I had to wait about a month for certain things to be resolved, I always waited for him. And we had plenty of players. But I still wanted to sign him anyway (at Catanzaro, editor's note) because I knew he was a strong player. Not even I thought he could have this impact with us, in the first five months he played on his own. He has flashes, talent, when he shoots at goal, he's got everything. You have to give these lads chances, because if you don't see them, you'll never know what they can do."