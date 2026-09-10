What do you think are Cisse's best qualities

"He did some impressive things with his back to goal when he dropped into midfield to collect the ball. Control, feint, double feint, and at a certain point the opponent would give up the challenge, he would burst away and they never caught him. He used to do it in Serie B and today he does it at AC Milan. He has many qualities. He has quality in his finishing, in his ball control, his first touch. He has talent, and what he has done has not happened by chance. Just think of the goal against Juventus: without even looking, he had his back to goal and placed the ball right by the post. Like a real player. Then he produced that touch as if he were wearing gloves. Then he has physique too. An extraordinary player".





One adjective to describe Cisse?

"Veteran. He makes everything look easy. Talent and at the same time huge personality. Does it look as if he has suffered because he plays for AC Milan? No, to me it seems he plays exactly as he used to at Catanzaro".

How much satisfaction is there in seeing talents like Cisse, Liberali and Fasavuli at big clubs?

"All three are a source of pride. I go looking for players and I nurture them, but they have given me enormous satisfaction. You could never have thought that within 7-8 months they would be playing at top Italian clubs. It is also a great thing for Italy, because they are young Italian players and if they play they show their talent".

The Liberali chapter: was he right to go to Como?

"I don't know whether it was right or wrong. AC Milan did everything to bring him back. In my opinion it was more a question of how he had been treated before, of principles. It's true that I told them that at Como there is Fabregas and all the rest of it, but AC Milan showed that they wanted him at all costs. So at AC Milan today he and Cisse would have started, but it is a choice they made themselves and time will tell whether it was right or wrong".