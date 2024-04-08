Cassius Mailula, Toronto FC@PManagementRSA
Seth Willis

Cassius Mailula: Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star unable to help Toronto falling against Vancouver Whitecaps

South AfricaMajor League SoccerVancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FCVancouver WhitecapsToronto FC

The attacker has struggled for game time since joining The Reds but will be hoping to get more minutes after his role last weekend.

  • Mailula joined Toronto in 2023
  • He has since made just four top tier appearances
  • South African featured on Sunday

