Cassano: “Pio Esposito is the least talented of the brothers. He’s no Vieri: he’s clumsy and falls over. Salvatore is the talented one”

"Of the three brothers, Salvatore, the one at Sampdoria, is much better, except he's lazy and doesn't want to run. But he has great football intelligence; the other two do nothing for me. Once, Insigne video-called me from the dressing room and I spoke to Salvatore Esposito, who was nearby: 'Wake up, you're better than your other two brothers. You need to lose 3–4 kilos'." And he concludes: "That's how I see it; the other two do nothing for me. Of the three, the worst is the one at Inter."





"I've heard that they've compared him to Vieri, but Vieri is light years ahead of him. Vieri was the greatest centre-forward in Italian history, someone who could turn matches on their head, a tank. Pio, on the other hand, is more like Toni: awkward, he falls over, doesn't know which way he's facing, and struggles to run and shoot. He's just a penalty-box No 9; he knows how to move well in there."





"If you play for Inter and they always put the ball there for you, that's fine. But if you have to come out, play through balls, move around, take someone on one-on-one… then he either draws a foul or asks the wide players to supply him so he can attack the goal. But I don't like him; he's like Toni. It seems to me that he's afraid in one-on-one situations and struggles to run."