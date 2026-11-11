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CM GRAFICA CASSANO
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Cassano: “Juventus, Lucumì looked like Beckenbauer at Bologna, but now he’s a disaster. Boga and Zhegrova are half-hour players”

Juventus
A. Cassano

Antonio Cassano, former Italy international and current pundit on YouTube, talks about Juventus on the Viva El Futbol podcast.

Next matches
JUV

JUV

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

VEN

VEN

Antonio Cassano, a former Italy player and now a pundit on You Tube, gives his verdict on Juventus on the Viva El Futbol podcast.

"I can't imagine Juventus winning when the player they rely on is Yildiz. Never mind that right now he's not to blame at all because he's unwell, poor lad. I hope he comes back quickly," says the former Bari, Roma, Real Madrid, Sampdoria, AC Milan and Inter striker.

Cassano continues: "And then there's the rest. After the injury, Bremer is like his own cousin. Lucumì looked like Beckenbauer at Bologna and now he's a disaster," TuttoJuve.com reports. "Cambiasso, ever since people were saying 'City want him, the new Cancelo, 60 million', has been impossible to pick. You tell me, lads: Boga and Zhegrova are classic half-hour players."

Next matches
JUV

JUV

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

VEN

VEN