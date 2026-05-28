Casemiro insists Neymar can still be a 'main player' for Brazil at 2026 World Cup despite worrying new injury blow

Casemiro was the first player to speak to the media in Teresópolis as Brazil began their final preparations for the 2026 World Cup, but the conversation quickly shifted away from his own role. The Manchester United man faced a barrage of questions regarding Neymar, who is currently sidelined with a grade two muscle injury in his right calf, an issue that has cast a shadow over the camp.

"Every time I come here, I have to talk about him," Casemiro joked, though he quickly turned serious when discussing the forward's fitness. "It was actually good that the doctor came here so there wouldn't be so many questions about him. Of course, no player likes to be injured, but I hope he is healthy enough to play; we need everyone. The evolution goes day by day and we are anxiously waiting for all players to be available. Everyone is important, including Neymar."