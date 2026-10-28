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Getafe CF v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Carvajal: half an hour sparked the Valverde and Tchouameni crisis, and a terrifying matter settled my rejection of the Qatari offer

Getafe
Real Madrid
Al-Gharafa
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
D. Carvajal
A. Arbeloa
J. Mourinho
F. Valverde
A. Tchouameni
Spain
Qatar
Portugal
Uruguay
France

The former Real Madrid captain reveals his relationship with Arbeloa and gives his opinion on Mourinho after the Clasico

The summer of 2026 changed everything for Dani Carvajal. After an illustrious career bound to Real Madrid, the right-back chose Getafe, and Bordalas, as the next chapter.

His new surroundings bring different targets, but the ambition burns just the same. He told as much to Manu Carreño in an interview on the "El Larguero" programme on Cadena SER.

Offers had arrived from the Middle East, but the former Real Madrid captain turned them down. Joining Getafe was "a decision born of great passion", he explained, driven above all by a need "to feel like a footballer again" after a year sidelined by injury.

That horrific injury came at the Santiago Bernabeu. He admits he has watched the replays "hundreds of times". It wrecked his level at Real Madrid and ruled him out of the 2026 World Cup.

Carvajal also spoke "frankly" about Real Madrid's current level, his relationship with Alvaro Arbeloa, and how he reads Mourinho's arrival.

Read also: Algeria detained him and Zidane supports him: who is Christophe Gleizes, with whom the Ballon d'Or showed solidarity?

  • Why did you choose Getafe?

    Carvajal revealed why he chose Getafe, saying: "Well, in the end it was a decision driven by great passion. Anyone who knows me knows that football is my life, that it is what I have been doing since I was born, and that I enjoy every detail of it. In the past two years, with the injury, I missed that a little, and I wanted to feel like a player again. I believe I am still capable of playing football for years, and I want to continue enjoying it."

    He continued: "The summer was very long, and we had options, but in the end you have to balance what is most important to you: your family, the project, the needs of the manager... As I mentioned before, I have spent my entire life playing for teams fighting to win, and I always think about what it would be like if I were on a team fighting to survive. That was something that motivated me a lot, and that is Getafe's current goal, so I am here to help them."

    Money had nothing to do with the move, he insisted, taking aim at La Liga's salary law. It once made sense, he admitted, but he now calls it "ridiculous" given how hard it is to conceal payments in kind.

    All he needs now is to enjoy his football. That, he stressed, is why wages were never a sticking point. He thanked the club president for the guarantees that raised the salary ceiling, and said he feels very happy.

    Read also: Saudi offer turns the tables: Sancho shuts the door on Getafe

  • Reason for withdrawing the Qatari offer

    Carvajal has lifted the lid on his talks with Qatari club Al-Gharafa, revealing he had everything in place to move to Doha.

    He explained: "Yes, the situation was somewhat advanced, but I witnessed the war up close with my brother-in-law (Joselu) in Qatar... and when it affects you personally, it becomes a little frightening."

    "In the end, you have to weigh the pros and cons of each contract, and we were a little hesitant about the transfer market in our country," he continued. "I chose Getafe not only because I am in my own country, but also because it motivates me greatly and I want to help the team."

    Read also: Has Messi's story lost its impact? The Ballon d'Or criteria in the dock

  • The cold relationship with Arbeloa

    Asked directly about his frosty relationship with Arbeloa, who, according to several reports, ignored his request for help after his return from injury so he could get the right amount of minutes to be available among the options competing for a place in Spain's World Cup squad, Carvajal said: "I think this question should be put to Alvaro, as he is the best placed to clarify these statements. I can't say anything else."

    "Things don't always go as planned," he continued, pointing out that it is ultimately beyond one's control. He was referring to the number of minutes he played before leaving the club that had been his whole life.

    "I have always respected his decisions, whether I played one minute or more," he added. "I spent my entire career as a starter, and suddenly you find yourself not a starter for a few months, with the World Cup and your contract renewal at stake. But I trained every day and went on every trip with the aim of helping the team. I had no complaints about the club or the coach."

    Read also: Detained by Algeria and backed by Zidane: Who is Christophe Gleize, the man the Ballon d'Or stood in solidarity with?

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  • Tchouaméni and Valverde: half an hour that blew the situation open

    Carvajal lifted the lid on the bust-up between Valverde and Tchouaméni: "It was not important at all. I have been at Real Madrid for many years, and fights between players have happened several times. But nothing was ever revealed."

    "The strange thing is that the news was leaked, because just half an hour later it was published in the press, and I am one of those who believe that the dressing room should be closed off, so that is what bothers me," he continued.

    The right-back slot throws up a genuine selection headache. Asked to choose between Dumfries, Arnold and Valverde, he reckons "the choice is difficult, and Mourinho has to settle it according to the nature of each match and how it unfolds," and he singled out Valverde's brilliance in the role.

    New arrival Yan Diomande earned his praise too. "He is putting in good performances, contributing defensively and possessing distinctive attacking touches," he said.

    How will he handle facing Real Madrid and Getafe? He vowed to defend his current club's colours, hoping Getafe will have banked their La Liga survival and that Real Madrid will have sewn up the title before the two games come around.

    A return to the Bernabéu as an opponent would need only one thing to satisfy him: warm applause from the crowd. He insisted he had always felt their love and feels it still.

    Read also: the Ballon d'Or: Yamal missed a big chance, and Mbappé's loss is good news in Madrid


  • Mourinho's courage and Barcelona's performance

    On El Clasico and Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Barcelona at the Camp Nou, he said: "I enjoyed it a great deal. I think it was a brilliant match at a very fast pace. I didn't expect to see Real Madrid play at this level; it was a pleasant surprise. At times, they completely dominated Barcelona. I think Mourinho's approach was very brave."

    Had Barcelona's performance surprised him? He replied: "Yes, Real Madrid posed a big challenge to them in possession of the ball, and they were also coming off a strong performance in the Champions League with some players absent. Ultimately, their style of play is very attacking, with a very high defensive line, and against the big teams, if the opponents get two chances, they'll score at least one goal."

    Read also: "Kane the perfect professional": scathing English criticism of the "narcissistic" conduct of Yamal and Ronaldo