The summer of 2026 changed everything for Dani Carvajal. After an illustrious career bound to Real Madrid, the right-back chose Getafe, and Bordalas, as the next chapter.

His new surroundings bring different targets, but the ambition burns just the same. He told as much to Manu Carreño in an interview on the "El Larguero" programme on Cadena SER.

Offers had arrived from the Middle East, but the former Real Madrid captain turned them down. Joining Getafe was "a decision born of great passion", he explained, driven above all by a need "to feel like a footballer again" after a year sidelined by injury.

That horrific injury came at the Santiago Bernabeu. He admits he has watched the replays "hundreds of times". It wrecked his level at Real Madrid and ruled him out of the 2026 World Cup.

Carvajal also spoke "frankly" about Real Madrid's current level, his relationship with Alvaro Arbeloa, and how he reads Mourinho's arrival.