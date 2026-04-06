Carrarese v Spezia: four players sent off and the Bianconeri finished the match with eight men: the match report

By the end of the first half, the home side were already 2-0 up, and it could have been three if Abiuso had converted the penalty he missed. The striker made amends in the second half, scoring half an hour from time following an assist from Hasa, who is owned by Napoli and one of the best players in Serie B this season. Five minutes from the end of the match came the first sending-off, with the referee showing Valoti a red card after a high tackle on Rubino; in the closing stages, tempers flared further and referee Manganiello also showed red cards to Adamo, Belloni and Bonfanti, following an elbow to an opponent reviewed via VAR.