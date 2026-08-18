Cardoso reveals why Sundowns can’t simply let stars leave to pursue their European ambitions - 'You know that people look at Africa like it's cheap'
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Balancing squad depth and player ambition
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has responded to claims that the Brazilians are difficult to deal with in the transfer market, insisting that sanctioning high-profile departures is far from a straightforward process.
Speaking on the challenges of managing a star-studded squad, Cardoso highlighted the delicate balancing act between supporting a player’s ambitions and preserving the team’s strength.
"It's a conflict that we have to attend to and a position we have to understand," Cardoso explained to the media.
"Obviously, the club cannot allow all the players to go because they want to try something; otherwise, how do we build our team?"
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Challenging the perception of African football
A major point of contention for Cardoso is how European clubs approach African teams during the transfer window.
The Sundowns coach believes there is an underlying assumption that players from the continent should be available for bargain prices.
He remains adamant that the African champions will not be bullied into accepting low-ball offers that fail to reflect the true market value of their stars.
"In the end, we have to think about ourselves so that we can still produce the results we want, and also how much value the clubs are allowing themselves to give for our players, because we cannot give players by any price," he said.
"You know that people look at Africa like it's cheap, so let's go there, and it's not like that because what is cheap for some is very expensive for others, and for us, a player who goes away is a product."
The logistics of player replacement
Beyond financial considerations, the technical staff must also ensure that the squad remains robust enough to compete for titles.
This domino effect is a crucial part of the club's strategy to ensure that selling a key asset does not result in a drop in performance on the pitch.
"So, it's not that simple to let [a player] go."
"We need to understand who is the player, the moment the player has an opportunity, and if that moment coincides with the moment of the club."
'It would be difficult to allow Maseko to go'
Cardoso revealed that the departure of Thapelo Maseko was only possible because the club had already worked on bringing in adequate cover.
"Otherwise, it would be difficult to allow Maseko to go," he continued.
"For example, having a chance to bring Siyanda [Ndlovu] opens more possibilities for Maseko to go.
"If we could not clinch that deal, how could we release with an open heart for Maseko to go?
"Sometimes it's a matter of whether it's possible."
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