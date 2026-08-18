Cardoso reveals why Sundowns can’t simply let stars leave to pursue their European ambitions - 'You know that people look at Africa like it's cheap'

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has responded to claims that the Brazilians are difficult to deal with in the transfer market, insisting that sanctioning high-profile departures is far from a straightforward process.

Speaking on the challenges of managing a star-studded squad, Cardoso highlighted the delicate balancing act between supporting a player’s ambitions and preserving the team’s strength.

"It's a conflict that we have to attend to and a position we have to understand," Cardoso explained to the media.

"Obviously, the club cannot allow all the players to go because they want to try something; otherwise, how do we build our team?"



