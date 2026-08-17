Cardoso addresses Sundowns left-back’s Europe move - 'The club has to protect their own rights on the situation'

Thato Sibiya has emerged as one of the most exciting young defenders in South African football, with his profile growing significantly over the past year.

His influential performances during the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, followed by an impressive showing at the U20 FIFA World Cup, have further elevated his reputation.

His progress has now attracted interest from Ligue 1 outfit Lille SC, with a loan deal reportedly being lined up that could eventually become a permanent transfer.

The junior international was also rewarded for his development last season when he was promoted to the Mamelodi Sundowns senior squad and made his first-team debut.

Speaking on Monday, head coach Miguel Cardoso expressed his pride in the player’s progression while acknowledging the magnitude of the opportunity awaiting him in France.



