Cardoso addresses Sundowns left-back’s Europe move - 'The club has to protect their own rights on the situation'
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A massive step for South African talent
Thato Sibiya has emerged as one of the most exciting young defenders in South African football, with his profile growing significantly over the past year.
His influential performances during the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, followed by an impressive showing at the U20 FIFA World Cup, have further elevated his reputation.
His progress has now attracted interest from Ligue 1 outfit Lille SC, with a loan deal reportedly being lined up that could eventually become a permanent transfer.
The junior international was also rewarded for his development last season when he was promoted to the Mamelodi Sundowns senior squad and made his first-team debut.
Speaking on Monday, head coach Miguel Cardoso expressed his pride in the player’s progression while acknowledging the magnitude of the opportunity awaiting him in France.
'He’s ready for the challenge'
"Regarding Thato, it’s a fantastic opportunity," Cardoso told the media.
"As you know, I coached in France, so I know very well the club he goes to; I know very well the facilities that they have; I know very well the stability in terms of the process of developing young players.
"It’s also at the same time a very, very competitive environment that he’ll face.
"Obviously, I think he’s ready for the challenge."
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Adapting to the rigours of French football
The coach believes that the physical and tactical demands of Ligue 1 will provide the perfect platform for the left-back to reach his full potential.
"What will speak for him is not the level of readiness he takes; it’s the level of readiness he’s gonna still develop there," he continued.
"French football is very special; it’s a very flat football. He will have to cope with a lot of fast players; it’s a game of transition, a lot of exploitation of spaces.
"In some moments it can be compared to our game, but Lille is a good school of football, a team that likes to play good football.
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Protecting club interests and prospects
While Masandawana are known for their dominance in the Premier Soccer League, the club is increasingly becoming a springboard for talent to reach the global stage.
Cardoso admitted that while the club values Sibiya as a key asset for their own future success, they could not stand in the way of a life-changing move to Europe.
"As much as we believe he could be an important player for the future of Sundowns, we also know he will be an important player for the future of South Africa – that’s an opportunity; it’s difficult to say no," Cardoso concluded.
"And the club has to protect their own rights on the situation, so we’re excited about that; we want to show him succeed.
"And we want to show him the character he needs, so it shows what kind of players we develop in the club."
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