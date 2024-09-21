Asanele Velebayi, Cape Town SpursBackpagepix
Cape Town Spurs reveal what complicated Asanele Velebayi's failed move to Kaizer Chiefs - 'It’s not that we were not willing to do the deal with Amakhosi'

The Bafana Bafana international was one of Amakhosi's top targets in the 2024 winter transfer window and was close to joining the club. 

  • Spurs explain Velebayi's failed move to Chiefs
  • The two teams were in talks for his potential transfer
  • He is now named the captain of the Urban Warriors
