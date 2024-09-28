Cape Town City vs SuperSport United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you the details for the upcoming clash between Cape Town City and SuperSport United at Athlone Stadium.

The Citizens are coming off a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Stellenbosch, and with just one point from two games, they’ll be eager to turn their fortunes around. Meanwhile, SuperSport United will look to capitalise on City’s poor form and continue their push for a positive result.

In an encouraging move for fans, Cape Town City has launched the 'Free Football For All' initiative, offering 10,000 free tickets for this match. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the stadium’s kiosk or the club’s offices. This initiative, part of their home league games, is in partnership with the City of Cape Town.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Cape Town City and SuperSport, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.