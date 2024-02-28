Cape Town City vs SuperSport Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The battle for the second place in the PSL heats up tonight when SuperSport travel to the Mother City to confront Cape Town City.

Gavin Hunt's SuperSport United find themselves in a phase of recovery following their disappointment in the Caf Confederation Cup, where they fell short of reaching the quarter-final stage.

They now turn their attention to the domestic front in the Premier Soccer League as Hunt's side go up against the Citizens of Eric Tinkler, both teams having accumulated 30 points so far.

However, SuperSport trails slightly behind on goal difference and with the tight competition for the honours of being Mamelodi Sundowns's bridesmaid, both teams will have to bring their A-game even beyond this fixture to maintain their position in the league standings.

Here, GOAL gives you the details on how to follow the match.