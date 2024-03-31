Eric Tinkler and Jaedin Rhodes, Cape Town CityBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler blames 'unwatered' Athlone Stadium after Kaizer Chiefs draw

Premier Soccer LeagueCape Town City FCKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCSekhukhune UnitedEric TinklerSekhukhune United vs Cape Town City FCCavin Johnson

The Citizens have extended their winless streak to five after a goalless draw against Amakhosi in Cape Town on Saturday.

  • Tinkler blames pitch for Chiefs draw
  • He says the groundman was against him
  • The Citizens played goalless draw with Amakhosi

