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South Africa v Korea Republic: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Sinolwetu Tompela

Canada coach wary of South Africa threat ahead of FIFA World Cup knockout clash - 'They are going to give us a big challenge'

World Cup
South Africa vs Canada
J. Marsch
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
South Africa
Republic of Korea
Canada
H. Broos

Head coach Jesse Marsch has warned that his side should expect a gruelling physical contest when they take on Bafana Bafana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32. Both nations booked their places in the knockout stages, setting up a high-stakes clash in Los Angeles.

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    Respect for the underdog

    Jesse Marsch has been closely monitoring the progress of Hugo Broos’ side and admitted that Bafana Bafana have surpassed many people's expectations during the tournament.

    The South African national team secured their spot in the knockout phase after a statement victory over South Korea, a result that forced many pundits to sit up and take notice.

    The head coach confessed that the narrative heading into Bafana's final group game did not necessarily favor the African side. However, their performance on the pitch told a different story.



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    Analysing the South Korean upset

    Reflecting on Bafana's path to the Round of 32, Marsch pointed out that the Mzansi outfit was full value for their win against a highly-rated South Korean outfit.

    He noted that the expected dominance from the Asian side never materialised because of how well Broos' charges executed their game plan.

    "If you watched the game, many people were expecting South Korea to dominate that game; it was actually the other way around," Marsch said as reported by iDiski Times.

    "And you see South Africa as a team that’s physical, that in open spaces is very athletic and has a belief now in what they’re doing."


  • A physical test in Los Angeles

    The match, scheduled for Sunday in Los Angeles, represents a new challenge for the tournament co-hosts.

    Marsch was particularly impressed by the fitness and tactical discipline shown by Broos' men.

    The Canadian coaching staff is now preparing for a match that is likely to be decided by fine margins.



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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH54-RSA-KORAFP

    The challenge ahead

    Despite Canada's own impressive form, Marsch is refusing to let his side enter the contest with any sense of complacency.

    He credited South Africa with earning their place in the knockout rounds through merit rather than luck, highlighting the shift in momentum during their recent fixture.

    "So, I was impressed with South Africa in that match," he added.

    "As the match was going on, as much as you would say that South Korea is a better team, at the end of the game, but South Africa earned that result.

    "They were the better team and are going to give us a big challenge," Marsch concluded.

    Both teams are now just one win away from a place in the prestigious Round of 16.

World Cup
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Canada crest
Canada
CAN