Canada coach wary of South Africa threat ahead of FIFA World Cup knockout clash - 'They are going to give us a big challenge'

Jesse Marsch has been closely monitoring the progress of Hugo Broos’ side and admitted that Bafana Bafana have surpassed many people's expectations during the tournament.

The South African national team secured their spot in the knockout phase after a statement victory over South Korea, a result that forced many pundits to sit up and take notice.

The head coach confessed that the narrative heading into Bafana's final group game did not necessarily favor the African side. However, their performance on the pitch told a different story.







