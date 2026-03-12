Goal.com
Bournemouth v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

'He can't go there!' - Liverpool legend begs Caoimhin Kelleher not to join Chelsea amid Blues' goalkeeping crisis as he hints incredible Reds return a possibility

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has pleaded with Caoimhin Kelleher not to join Chelsea, insisting the Irishman still has a future at Anfield. While discussing the Brentford goalkeeper's path, Aldridge also admitted he would love to see Jurgen Klopp return to the club as manager if Arne Slot ever departs.

  • The bargain exit and buy-back hopes

    Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, Aldridge praised the "immaculate" keeper and lamented his cut-price sale to Brentford. "Caoimhin Kelleher is a great keeper. We loved him, the fans loved him... He never did anything wrong," he said. "The one thing I was really shocked at was that he went for about £15 million. I thought he was going to be a £40million player." Aldridge went on to express his hope that a clause exists to bring Kelleher back: "I'm just hoping there's something in there so when Liverpool come knocking, we can get him back for £15 million when he's had the experience."

  • Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Chelsea warning for Kelleher

    Regarding reported interest from Stamford Bridge, Aldridge was adamant that Kelleher should avoid the move, especially after he joined Brentford on a five-year deal in June 2025. "Chelsea? He can't go there. He's done his apprenticeship at Liverpool, he's in an apprenticeship now with a team that's doing really well," he warned. 

    Aldridge believes the Irishman’s journey is far from over, suggesting that his age is a major advantage. "Whatever happens, he could go to a big club down the road, absolutely. He's still relatively young in goalkeeper's terms as well, let's not forget that."

  • Dreaming of a Klopp comeback

    Turning his attention to the dugout, Aldridge touched upon the emotional connection with former manager Klopp, especially as Liverpool have struggled with lacklustre results under Slot this season. Klopp departed Anfield in the summer of 2024 after a legendary nine-year tenure, having secured eight trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League titles. While Aldridge remains supportive of the current boss, he admitted the door would always be open for the German. "We'd love him back if Arne Slot were to go, obviously you would, because what he did for us, the passion he brought to the team was Bill Shankly-esque," Aldridge explained.

  • Jurgen KloppGetty Images Sport

    Future encounters and legendary status

    Aldridge, who will soon reunite with Klopp for a charity match at Anfield, joked about Liverpool potentially facing the German in Europe if he ever joined a club like Real Madrid. "Good luck to him, as long as when he plays against Liverpool in the Champions League in years to come, I’d want him to play his reserves!" he quipped.

