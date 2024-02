The 33-year-old ex-Amakhosi forward has signed for a club in Zimbabwe prompting comparisons to the Portugal great's move to Saudi Arabia.

Khama Billiat is now a Yadah FC player after returning to his home country to revive his fading career.

While the move has divided opinion, his former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Willard Katsande has compared his compatriot to Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Saudi Arabia.

But fans have taken to social media to express their views on the comparison.