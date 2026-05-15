Can Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis or anyone else catch Lamontville Golden Arrows striker Junior Dion in the race for the Premier Soccer League's Golden Boot?

The 29-year-old Ivorian has had a remarkable season in front of goal in the PSL and is the main driving force behind Golden Arrows push for the Top Eight.

When he had scored 12 of his goals by late March it looked like he was a shoe-in for the Golden Boot but a run of just one goal in his last seven league appearances has left the door open to his challengers.

Golden Arrows face Chippa United and now safe TS Galaxy in their final two fixtures so there will be opportunities to add a couple more to his tally.