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Can Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis or anyone else catch Lamontville Golden Arrows striker Junior Dion in the race for the Premier Soccer League's Golden Boot?
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Junior Dion: 13 goals
The 29-year-old Ivorian has had a remarkable season in front of goal in the PSL and is the main driving force behind Golden Arrows push for the Top Eight.
When he had scored 12 of his goals by late March it looked like he was a shoe-in for the Golden Boot but a run of just one goal in his last seven league appearances has left the door open to his challengers.
Golden Arrows face Chippa United and now safe TS Galaxy in their final two fixtures so there will be opportunities to add a couple more to his tally.
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Iqraam Rayners: 12 goals & Brayan Leon: 11 goals
The Sundowns duo will have to settle for second and third, at best, as they have no more fixtures remaining in their league campaigns, meaning Iqraam Rayners will just miss out for the third season in a row.
For the Colombian, however, with his undisputed eye for goal and finishing his 'settling in season' so strongly, don't be surprised if he is a genuine contender again in 2026/27.
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Relebohile Mofokeng: 10 goals
A wonderful hat trick against TS Galaxy in March, followed by a brace against Golden Arrows in the next match account for exactly half his goal tally this season.
He has only scored once since (a goal and assist against AmaZulu on April 18) but has shown he can score lots of goals in batches and has an eye for the big occasion.
With Durban City at home to win the league, and then Orbit away for the expected coronation, the 21-year-old could still do the Golden Boot business.
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Oswin Appollis: 9 goals
Mofokeng's teammate also has an outside chance of going on an end-of-season spree in their last two games.
He also has his scoring boots on at the moment having scored five goals in the Bucs last six league matches.
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And the eight goal outsiders
Four players currently sit on eight goals a-piece.
Mofokeng and Appollis' teammate Patrick Maswanganyi is likely too far back to catch, and pass Junior Dion, but has scored in his last two appearances for the Bucs.
Sundowns' Tashreeq Matthews has no more games to play so cannot advance his total.
Kaizer Chiefs fans will be rooting for Flavio Silva to get a few more goals in his last couple of games to turn a decent return into a great return for his PSL debut season.
And lastly, 38-year-old Bradley Grobler was, as always, banging them in all season but has, unfortunately, missed Sekhukhune's last six league encounters through injury.