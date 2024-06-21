Can Orlando Pirates reach the next level with Innocent Maela, Vincent Pule and Zakhele Lepasa in their first XI?

The Buccaneers find themselves under pressure to prove that they are not only just cup kings, but are capable of punching with the big boys.

While Orlando Pirates have collected the most cup titles in the Premier Soccer League over the past two seasons, winning the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 crowns in back-to-back campaigns, the pressure is now on them to go on and challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the PSL title.

For Bucs to be able to compete toe-to-toe with the Brazilians, head coach Jose Riveiro will have to bolster his squad and also consider letting go of some players, while others have their roles reduced to make space for new players.

The Sea Robbers are also looking to make an imprint in the Caf Champions League and that means Bucs will need more firepower if they are to repeat the feat they reached in 1995 when they claimed the so-called holy grail.

Riveiro has to make some tough decisions and ring some changes, and here GOAL zooms into the areas that need new faces, and who should take a backseat role.