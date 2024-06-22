Can Mamelodi Sundowns reach the next level with Mothobi Mvala, Rivaldo Coetzee and Peter Shalulile in their first XI?

Securing a seventh PSL title and winning the inaugural AFL would be considered an outstanding season for any other SA club except Mamelodi Sundowns.

The mighty Brazilians have raised the bar so high that anything other than complete dominance no longer suffices. The fact that they missed out on two domestic trophies (MTN 8 and Nedbank Cup) to Orlando Pirates meant that their season ended on a low.

The biggest disappointment, though, would have been their failure once again to win the Caf Champions League, a trophy they have been desperate to recapture since last clinching it in 2016.

Although Rhulani Mokwena’s charges did add the Premier Soccer League and African Football League titles to their impressive cabinet, there was a strong feeling of discontent as they concluded the campaign.

This can only spur the club on to tighten up some areas where they believe they can improve, and here, GOAL shine the spotlight on where Downs need to reinforce, and players linked to the club that could make a difference.