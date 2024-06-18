Can Kaizer Chiefs reach the next level with Sifiso Hlanti, Christian Saile and Ranga Chivaviro in their first XI?

The Glamour Boys are at a crucial juncture, navigating player retention, releases and new signings pivotal to rebuilding the team.

After their lacklustre 2023-24 Premier Soccer League stint, finishing a dismal 10th and marking their worst finish since the PSL’s inception in 1996, Chiefs' management are under intense scrutiny.

The club's former glory days feel like ancient history, leaving fans heartbroken week after week.

As the offseason unfolds behind closed doors, GOAL dives into the juicy details of which players should be making their way out the doors at Naturena, areas the team needs to reinforce, and players linked to the club that could make a difference.